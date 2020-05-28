Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Bake Together, Reveal Their Favourite Desserts

Hollywood pop-singer Justin Bieber is always showing up adorable signs of affection for his wife and super model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently initiated a Facebook Watch series, documenting some of their precious time together while being quarantined in Canada. Recently on the fresh new episode of their series, The Biebers On Watch, the beautiful couple bonded over some intimate baking time and also shared some cookie-making tips.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin spend time together baking at home

In the video that was shared by the couple on Facebook, the 23-year-old model can be seen taking charge of baking the cookies, while her doting husband can be seen assisting her while showing some love and care for his wife. The couple, who usually talks about certain topics that relate all, revealed their favourite desserts in the clip and gush about their surplus of quality time together while social distancing.

Though the couple is mostly travelling because of their work commitments, however amid lockdown, the two seems to be spending quality time together and creating new memories for them. While instructing Bieber on how to bake a cookie, Hailey said in the clip, "We're creating my favorite memories ever," Hearing that out, the Sorry crooner who is enjoying every bit of his time in isolation with Hailey said, "I know it's been a crazy time being in quarantine and the world is kinda upside down, but I've enjoyed spending my time with you."

The singer also joked about his recent duet with Ariana Grande in new song Stuck With U and said that he would have never thought to get be stuck with anybody else apart from his wife. After arranging the dough mixture on the baking sheet using an ice-cream scooper, the model spreads on a small tab of butter and tops them with a sprinkling of sea salt. Hailey could not stop herself in the middle of cooking, tried to take a bite of the crunchy cookie, and delivered her final verdict as “Delicious.” Through their facebook series, the loving couple is often seen sharing personal at-home moments with fans which includes doing each other's makeup and perfecting the singer's skincare regimen.

