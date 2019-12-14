Miley Cyrus: Top Three Controversies Involving The Hannah Montana Star

Miley Cyrus is a popular American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. The actress is hugely famous and best known for her role in the hit show Hannah Montana. Cryus is also known for multiple controversies on her personal life, public image, and performances. The star has gained limelight due to many of her acts and is known for some wrong reasons. She is also one of the most successful entertainers. Listed below are some of Miley Cyrus' controversies that got her fans buzzing.

Miley Cyrus' controversies

1) Miley Cyrus shows her disapproval over Hemsworth's ring

After Liam Hemsworth proposed Miley Crys and the duo got engaged, the couple had to face several questions about their relationship during interviews. Miley Cyrus made headlines with her statement insulting Liam Hemsworth's engagement ring. The singer spoke on how the ring did not fit her aesthetic, but she would wear it because Liam loves her. The statement had Miley's fans appalled.

READ:Miley Cyrus Songs From The Hanna Montana Era For Kids To Jam On

2) Miley Cyrus' famous topless Vanity Fair photoshoot

This has been one of the most eye-popping controversies of Miley Cyrus. The young singer at the age of 15 did a topless photoshoot where she covered herself with a sheet. Miley Cyrus, it that point of time, expressed regret upon the photoshoot being received badly. Even the photographer said how disappointing it was to have Miley face the disapproval because of the shoot. Ten years down the line, Miley Cyrus tweeted saying she was not sorry for the photoshoot.

READ:Miley Cyrus' Mother Tish Cyrus Gives Her A Haircut, Video Breaks Internet

3) Miley Cyrus was accused of making jokes on fellow singers Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez

Earlier on YouTube, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez would make funny videos. Miley and her friend made another video mocking the stars. However, she had to face criticism for making fun of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Miley Cyrus later explained as to how they were just trying to have fun and were also supporting the channel.

READ:Miley Cyrus' Tattoo Symbolizes Separation Of The 10 Year Relationship With Liam Hemsworth?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.