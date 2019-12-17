Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, And Billy Ray Cyrus Are Feeling The Christmas Vibe Already

Miley Cyrus is an American songwriter, singer, philanthropist, and actor. Her personal life has often sparked controversy and has received widespread media coverage. Miley Cyrus rose to fame as a child artist in the television sitcom Hannah Montana. Her notable work includes Party in the USA, See You Again, She is Coming, Wrecking Ball, Break Out, Adore You, and more.

Miley Cyrus recently made headlines as she split with her husband Liam Hemsworth and her immediate link-up with Cody Simpson. Recently, Miley Cyrus was seen enjoying her time with boyfriend Cody Simpson and father Billy Ray Cyrus. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video where fans can see Miley Cyrus getting into the holiday spirit.

Miley Cyrus put up a unique performance for her followers at the Los Angeles holiday party for the Happy Hippie Foundation. Cody Simpsons and Billy Cyrus were seen playing the guitar. The trio created an amazing vibe while they performed Christmas classics like Silent Night. The crowd seemed to enjoy to the core and the holiday party ‘My friends place’ was a massive success.

Happy Hippie Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Miley Cyrus in the year 2014. The aim of the organisation is to gather young people to fight against injustice that the homeless youth faces. It also helps LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable people and gives them strength. The organisation have taken many efforts which includes donating underwear, socks and meals to the homeless youth. Happy Hippie Foundation has also created a digital support group for young members of the LGBTQ community.

