Miley Cyrus: When 'Slide Away' Singer Made Headlines Because Of Her Interviews

Miley Cyrus is known for her amazing voice and her songs. Her last album She Is Miley Cyrus, was loved by her fans and especially her song Mother's Daughter was a great hit. The song received more than 75 million views on YouTube and 1.6 million likes. Apart from this, Miley Cyrus has also been in the news for her interviews previously. There was this one instance when she pranked Jimmy Kimmel after one of her interviews on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Let us take a look at some of her interviews which have been much talked about.

Four best moments of Miley Cyrus on interviews

Last Song actor shared a throwback video of her childhood interview on Instagram, proving that nothing has changed even after all these years. She explained in the caption that how she accepts climate change as a real fact. Take a look at her childhood interview video.

She had an emotional interview on the Jimmy Fallon show. It was basically a game where Miley Cyrus had to change her moods depending on the situations. Take a look at the emotional interview.

Miley talked about taking her pig for walks on the interview and also how she spends her time playing videogames, when once she thought that playing video games was a waste of time. Although now it is one of the best things she does, she said. Take a look at her interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Wrecking Ball singer spoke about her latest merchandise which is designed by her. She also gifted one of her designed unisex shoes to Jimmy Kimmel. However, she loves designing clothes and footwear but she does not like wearing them. She mentioned it during the interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

