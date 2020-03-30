Miley Cyrus To Katy Perry: How Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

With everyone stuck in quarantine amid the Coronavirus pandemic and major shows being put on hold, the newest source of entertainment for fans is to see what their favourite icons are doing. From catching up on old shows to sharing TikToks, the stars seem to be making the best of their quarantine time. Take a look at how some of the music sensations of Hollywood including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber spent their weekends.

How international music sensations spent their weekend

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels simply shared a post on her social media and asked her fans what they were doing to pass time in quarantine. She later took to her social media story to share a few pictures. Julia Michaels shared a selfie from her backyard and captioned the post as 'Backyard hangs" and later a shared a picture with her legs dipped in her pool.

Miley Cyrus

All her fans are aware of Miley Cyrus' latest show titled Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus where she goes live on Instagram with different celebrities and has all kinds of talks with them. It seems that Miley spent her weekend reminiscing over the episodes of her show. She shared a video on her social media which was a compilation of the best moments from her show.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is self-quarantining with his wife Hailey Baldwin at his condo in Canada. The duo often shares adorable pictures and videos from the time they spend together. The singer recently took to his social media to share a video filmed by Hailey where she challenged him to a game of The Floor is Lava.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to her social media to share a before quarantine and mid-quarantine picture on her social media. She is seen dressed in red floral printed cold-shoulder dress topped with a pair of black strappy heels with a red bow. In the next picture, she is seen with messy hair as she sits wrapped in her towel and sports a thumbs up for her fans. She said that in the caption that she hopes her fans' stay at home plans include joining her for a breezy episode of American Idol.

Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa spent her weekend being grateful for her fans. She took to her social media to thank her fans for the 10 million+ views on her single Break My Heart. In the picture she shared, she is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a red bodysuit topped with a pair of metallic heels.

