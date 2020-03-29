Miley Cyrus' Growth From Being The Quintessential Disney Girl To 'Wrecking Ball' Singer

International pop star Miley Cyrus has time and again been the talk of the town. She has had quite a journey in terms of career and personal life. Here is a look at her rise to fame and how she grew with time.

The Miley Cyrus journey

1. Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus as the famous Hannah Montana left a lasting impression in the minds of teenagers. The show aired on Disney channel and showcased Miley Cyrus having a secret pop star life. This show was the perfect breakthrough for her. It started in the year 2006 and is still much-loved amongst the people in various age groups.

2. The Liam story

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus first met on the sets of The Last Song which was a film based on the book by Nicholas Sparks, who was already much-loved around that time for his books like The Notebook. This is where the Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus story began. They have had an on and off relationship. They got married in 2018 and separated in the year 2019.

3. Partying the USA

Miley Cyrus created quite some buzz amongst the people with the song Partying the USA. The song was loved amongst the people for its tuning and lyrics. The song also had the mention of other artists like Jay Z and Britney Spears which was another reason why it attracted a huge number of people. This song released in the year 2009 and was amongst the best songs of that era.

4. Can’t be Tamed

Can’t be Tamed was another one of the chartbusters released by Miley Cyrus. This song released in the year 2010 and was liked by the fans of its tuning and lyrics. She went on to speak at an event about how this song is about her on and off boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, which made the song enjoy a good place on the charts. This song is loved by her fans even today.

5. Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball was a song released in the year 2013. This song featured the new Miley who had bleached her hair and cut it short to pixie. Most people believed that the transformation was because she had broken up with Liam Hemsworth. The talking point of this song was the conspiracy around her stripping naked for the music video. Wrecking Ball song is considered as one of her greatest hits of all time.

Image Courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram

