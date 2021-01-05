Miley Cyrus Uses THIS Unusual Interior Decor Item For Her LA Mansion

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she has decorated her house with some rather unconventional decor items. The singer recently appeared on Sirius XM radio’s Barstool Sports show. There she stated that she likes sex toys and that she uses them as part of her interior decoration as well.

In the interview, Miley Cyrus was heard claiming that she buys sex toys for herself and that she loves them. The singer further said in the interview that though she buys the toys for herself, she ends up using them for decorating her home as well. Apparently, the singer feels that “sex and interior design go actually hand in hand”.

Miley Cyrus' net worth and house

According to Celebrity net worth website, Miley Cyrus’ net worth is $160 million. This is over Rs 116 crores when converted to INR. According to a report in Variety, the Hannah Montana star purchased a $4.49 million mansion in Los Angeles suburb Hidden Hills last July.

Talking about the same house, she mentioned in her recent interview with Barstool Sports show that when she comes home, she gets to choose what colour the couch is. The singer further mentioned in the interview that she could not choose which colour to pick, so she picked all three colours. Cyrus claimed, “And so that just really feels really good”. Cyrus further talked about relationships and how it is essential to be logical in relationships.

Miley Cyrus past relationships

Miley Cyrus has had three public relationships and break ups. The singer had met Liam Hemsworth at the sets of 2010 release The Last Song and was briefly married to him in December 2018 after having dated him for years. However, the couple split up in August 2019.

The pop star later started dating Kaitlynn Carter. But the relationship did not continue for a long time. After that, Cyrus started dating a longtime friend, Cody Simpson, however, the couple broke up in August 2020.

Regarding relationships, Miley Cyrus was heard saying in the interview that people should be more logical and not drown in emotion. The singer further revealed, "The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me". She also suggested to her fans that someone is not happy in a relationship, they must get out of it.

