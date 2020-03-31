Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard 'want To Hook Up', Claims Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has claimed that co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard want to 'hook up' after quarantine. Taking to social media over the weekend, Noah Schnapp tagged Millie and Finn in a post on social media that said, "Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward'. This quickly caught the attention of the fans and they began wondering if there was a backstory to this incident or whether the co-star trio were just being playful with each other.

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard 'want to hook up'?

Just a couple of months ago, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her romance with rumoured boyfriend Joseph Robinson. The duo reportedly met each other in the Maldives at the end of 2019. They confirmed their romance on Joseph's Snapchat as they shared a selfie with a sweet "Ly x" caption.

In the image, the rumoured couple is seen standing close to each other in front of a floor-length mirror. With his hands around Millie Bobby Brown's waist, she is seen sticking her out while Joseph looks straight in the mirror. Robinson is wearing a black t-shirt while Millie is dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans with a pair of black glares.

They were also seen together when Joseph's dad, the England Rugby World Cup legend Jason Robinson, took to his social media to share a picture of Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson enjoying their meal with the family during their trip in the Maldives. The Rugby League's official account took the opportunity to make a reference and commented on the post, "Probably the STRANGEST Thing to happen in 2020 so far...[sic]".

