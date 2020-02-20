Millie Bobby Brown Strikes Back At Haters For Sexualisation & Inappropriate Comments

Millie Bobby Brown, who is most popular and famous for Stranger Things, turned 16 years old on February 19, 2020. On this occasion, she took to her official social media handle to reflect upon how social media has overtly sexualised her image and has unnecessarily insulted her in several ways.

Millie Brown breaks silence on sexualisation and unnecessary insults

On February 19, 2020, Millie Bobby Brown posted a cute video on her Instagram handle, on the occasion of her birthday. In the caption of this video post, she talked about how “inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults” have left her in pain and insecure. Brown went on to talk about how there should be a “change” that needs to happen, not only for this generation but also for generations that will follow.

Celebrities have always been targeted by several social media users in the past, and it is an ongoing thing. Even at such a young age, Brown has faced these problems, as she has seen her fair share of insensitive commenters and haters. She wrote that “our world needs kindness and support” in order for children “to grow and succeed.”

She also said that dealing with all these hate comments has not been easy for her, and there have been times when she has become very frustrated by all these things. But the young and budding actor also said that she will never ever be defeated and will continue doing what she loves and will spread this message to everyone in order to make a change. She asked her fans to focus on what needs to be changed. Fans, on the other hand, are very excited to watch her in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

