'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Recalls Being Stalked By A Fan When He Was 13

Fame has its own perks and cons but when one is a child artist, it seems that the balance hangs a little more to the cons side. While stalking is a common issue with celebrities, it can be a scarier experience for a child artist. Recently, in an interview with a leading magazine, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard revealed his daunting experience of being stalked by an adult fan during his IT days. The incident took place when he was shooting for the film IT after making his debut with Stranger Things.

Finn Wolfhard talks about his stalking experience

Finn mentioned that when he was just 13-years old, a man followed him to his condo. The actor recalled being alone when he realised that he was being stalked by someone. As Finn Wolfhard started walking faster, the man also increased his pace to match his speed. After following him around for some time, Finn shared that the man suddenly asked him for a selfie and he refused. Finn also asked him to stop following him.

That was not the only stalking experience that the actor had to go through. He also shared that a taxi had followed him once. Finn Wolfhard is not the only Stranger Things star to have experienced fans being distasteful and inappropriate. Co-star and on-screen partner, Millie Bobby Brown was recently slammed on social media for not dressing according to her age.

Stranger Things season 4

The makers recently dropped the Stranger Things 4 teaser. They earlier teased fans in September 2019 announcing the news of season 4. They finally dropped the teaser and it seems that season 4 is set in Russia.

While fans were still reeling from the loss of Alexi in Stranger Things season 3, they experienced an even worse death in the end following Jim Hopper's demise. While fans suspected that Jim Hopper would make a comeback in the next season, they were not sure if they should be expecting it. When the teaser finally dropped, all fans were excited to see Jim Hopper on the screen.

