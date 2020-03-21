The Debate
Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Cast Jam To 90's Songs During Carpool Karaoke; See

Hollywood News

Millie Bobby Brown took to her social media and posted a session of Carpool Karaoke that she had with the cats of her show Stranger Things. Check out the videos

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
millie bobby brown

Stranger Things cast were seen singing to some of the most famous 70s-80s and 90s jam during a session of Carpool Karaoke. Actor Millie Bobby Brown took to her social media account and posted a video of the cast members singing and having a gala time.

The Carpool Karaoke session had Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp as well as Sadie Sink singing and having a gala time. Check out the videos of the cast of Stranger Things enjoying a jam session together.

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on

Millie Bobby Brown is seen wearing a black coloured top and a pair of white coloured trousers. She paired the look with golden coloured accessories. In the video shared by Millie Bobby Brown, the cast of Stranger Things can be heard singing to the popular song High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco.

Caleb McLaughlin is seen driving the SUV around and Millie Bobby Brown sits in the front seat beside him. The middle seat is claimed by Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, while Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink sit at the very back of the car.

The official Instagram account of Carpool Karaoke also posted a few videos of the Stranger Things cast. In one of the video, the cast is seen waving at the camera as the Carpool Karaoke is being shot. It has also been mentioned that the video was shot in summer last year.

Millie Bobby Brown has been extensively promoting the importance of social distancing on her social media account.

A post shared by Carpool Karaoke (@carpoolkaraoke) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carpool Karaoke (@carpoolkaraoke) on

A post shared by Carpool Karaoke (@carpoolkaraoke) on

In another video shared by the account of Carpool Karaoke, the rest of the cast members are told by Sadie Sink that she has brought a few mind-reading helmets. Two of the cast members have to keep saying words till they are both thinking of the same word. The video begins with Millie Bobby Brown’s famous nose bleed telekinesis pose that she essays as a part of her character Eleven from Stranger Things.

First Published:
COMMENT
