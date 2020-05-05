'The Office' Fame Mindy Kaling Wants Her Two-year-old Daughter To Be Identified As Indian

Mindy Kaling earned fame for her performance as Kelly Kapoor in the mockumentary sitcom The Office. She is an Indian American, being born in Massachusetts and raised by Indian parents. The actor revealed that she wants her two-year-old daughter to be identified as an Indian. Read to know more.

Mindy wants her daughter to be identified as Indian

In an interview with a daily, Mindy Kaling talked about her early life and daughter, Katherine Kaling. She said that she was born in the US, raised in a white area, without speaking any Indian languages. So she felt she straddled the lines of two cultures. Kaling added that the birth of her two-year-old daughter made her look at her culture in a new way. She stated that she really wants Katherine to be identified as an Indian and that is up to her.

In 2019, Mindy Kaling talked about being a parent. She said that the coolest thing about being a parent is how often she is reminded of her own childhood and seeing her parents in a new light. She said that both of her parents worked, but they always tried to have dinner together every night. She stated that she would love to keep that tradition going, knowing that she would not be able to do it all the time because of her work schedule.

Mindy Kaling said that she is an Indian American and feels very Indian culturally. But, she does not speak any Indian languages and has only been to India twice. She stated that she wants her daughter to be able to identify as Indian American by passing on some of the Indian traditions they had followed growing up in Boston, like Durga Puja and Diwali.

Mindy Kaling became a mother in December 2017. She chose not to reveal the identity of her baby’s father, even to close friends.

Mindy Kaling was last seen on the big screen in Late Night (2019) as Molly Patel. The film also stars Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan. Kaling along with Lang Fisher created a Netflix series titled Never Have I Ever (2020). The coming of age comedy-drama show is trending on the OTT platform.

