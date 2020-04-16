Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series, 'Never Have I Ever' Trailer Out, Watch Here

With the global Coronavirus lockdown, new movie releases seem like a thing of a distant future. During such times, coming to the rescue of movie buffs, there are quite a few new releases on Netflix lined up. One among this is Mindy Kaling's web series, Never Have I Ever which just launched its trailer today on YouTube. The teenage drama is a Netflix Orginal production and Mindy Kaling's creation.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan instantly grabs the attention in the trailer of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. The story seems to be a cliche where a not-so-happening American-Indian teenage girl tries to break into the cool gang of her school. However, the journey seems tough and she encounters quite a few challenges on the way. This coupled with the fiery Ramakrishnan seems to be a treat for the sore eyes. But will she make the transition and finally be a cool American teen or remain an invisible Indian is why one needs to watch Never Have I Ever.

Watch the trailer of Netflix's Never Have I Ever here:

Mindy Kaling had earlier created The Mindy Project and was an integral part of the popular television series, The Office. The story is said to be somewhat inspired by Kaling's own childhood as a first-generation American Indian immigrant. The series is said to be made up of 10 episodes. Besides Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the cast of Netflix's Never Have I Ever includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Benjamin Norris, Adam Shapiro, Ramona Young and others.

Talking about Never Have I Ever with an international portal, Mindy Kaling said it was important for her to cast a girl with Tamil roots just like her. According to her, this was important to understand the nuances and details of the character and her thoughts. The 10-episode Netflix series will start streaming from April 27.

