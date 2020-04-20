Miranda Kerr's Birthday: 10 Pictures Of The Model To Get Rid Of Your Monday Blues

The very gorgeous Miranda Kerr turns a year older today that is on April 20, 2020. Miranda Kerr has established herself as a prominent name in the modelling industry. Miranda Kerr gained her first global wide fame in the year 2007 when she became one of the Victoria's Secret Angels.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's Brief Relationship With Miranda Kerr And His Fight With Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr also turned author with her book on self-help

Miranda Kerr also went on to become the first Australian Victoria's Secret model. Miranda Kerr tasted success as an entrepreneur too when she went on to launch her own brand of organic skincare products named KORA Organics. Miranda Kerr also penned a book on self-help. On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 beautiful pictures of Miranda Kerr which will vanish away all your Monday blues.

Also Read: Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’ Complete Dating Timeline; Until Now

Here are some gorgeous pictures of the birthday girl, Miranda Kerr

Also Read: Justin Bieber's Bare-body Push-ups Amid Quarantine Give A Glimpse Of Selena Gomez Tattoo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.