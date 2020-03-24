Justin Bieber's Bare-body Push-ups Amid Quarantine Give A Glimpse Of Selena Gomez Tattoo

Global star and Candian singer Justin Bieber has always managed to grab the attention of his fans and followers by sharing some quirky posts on his social media wall. Interestingly, in his latest social media story, it is not Justin Bieber but Selena Gomez who became the center of attraction. On the other side, Hailey Baldwin is seen dancing.

Many of 'Jelena' fans keep a keen eye on the social media wall of the ex-flames, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. As due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has pushed people indoors around the globe, Justin and Hailey are seen enjoying this self-quarantine. They keep posting and sharing their fun activity videos on the internet.

Interestingly, JB took an online challenge, in which the participant has to perform 10-push-ups. To flaunt his toned body and perform the challenge, Justin Bieber shot a video, in which he was seen sporting a pair of white pants. Most of his fans know that Justin has inked his right arm dedicated to his former love Selena Gomez. As the video was shared on the story session, many fan clubs of the singer saved it and posted it.

Meanwhile, a video featuring Hailey Baldwin also surfaced online. In the TikTok video, Hailey Baldwin is seen flaunting her dancing skills while sporting a grey full-sleeves crop-top paired with white pants. On the other side, Justin Bieber also joined her for the fun video and is seen matching the steps with Hailey in grey shorts and a dark blue colour hoodie. Interestingly, Hailey also shared the fun-video on her Instagram story session, and later it was posted by a fan page.

