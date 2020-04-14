Justin Bieber's Brief Relationship With Miranda Kerr And His Fight With Orlando Bloom

Justin Bieber has always managed to stay the talk of the town with his music or his numerous relationships. He is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin. However, back in the days, his numerous flings and relationship rumours always made it to the headlines. Here's a look back at his brief fling with Miranda Kerr and what led to his outburst with Orlando Bloom.

Justin Bieber’s relationship with Miranda Kerr

Justin Bieber made quite a few heads turn for his relationship with Miranda Kerr. However, it was a short-lived one but the drama continues even today. The singer even got into a fight with Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr’s ex-husband, because of the same. Here is everything that happened.

Justin Bieber and Miranda Kerr meet for the first time

Just when rumours were floating that Justin Bieber had broken up with Selena Gomez, reports started coming in that the singer was spotted flirting with model Miranda Kerr. This all happened at the backstage of the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where Miranda Kerr was also a part of. There were also reports that they even spent the entire night partying together.

This meant that it was a break-up for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. However, there were also several reports that Justin and Miranda Kerr even shared a sweet peck on the cheek backstage. They even shared frequent texts with each other.

Enter Orlando Bloom

However, all of this was happening at a time when Miranda Kerr was still married to Orlando Bloom. The couple even had a son together in 2011. The marriage hit a rock bottom when the news of Miranda Kerr and Justin Bieber started pouring in.

According to several reports, the couple started bickering more often. In 2013, both Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom announced their divorce stating that they had been separated for several months. The marriage was officially over by the end of 2013.

Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom’s fight

Almost a year after his divorce, Orlando Bloom bumped into Justin Bieber in Ibiza in 2014. The result was a huge physical fight that even ended up in a chair being thrown at Bieber by Bloom. There were also several videos of the fight that surfaced on the internet. Since then, Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom share a very fragile relationship and fans are only guessing what would happen if they were to bump into each other again.

