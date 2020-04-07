New 'Tiger King' Series On The Way, Series Will Dive Into Allegations Against Baskin

A new series on Joe Exotic a.k.a. Tiger King is reportedly on the way by Investigation Discovery. Reportedly, this new series will be focusing on the show’s storyline through Joe’s perspective. The show will also focus on Joe Exotic’s arch-enemy, Carole Baskin.

A new 'Tiger King series' is on the way

Many countries across the globe are currently under lockdown due to COVID-19. This lockdown has led to people relying heavily on streaming platforms to entertain themselves. The latest streaming content that has taken social media by storm is Netflix’s docuseries, Tiger King.

This Netflix docuseries focuses on the life of Joseph Joe Exotic Maldonado-Passage. Now a media portal’s report suggests that the new series based on Joe Exotic is on the way. This new series will be produced and aired on Investigation Discovery. The report suggests that this brand new series will explore Joe Exotic’s perspective on his life.

This new ID show will also look into the life of Joe’s rival Carole Baskin. For those of you who are not aware of this, Carole was accused of killing her first husband. Furthermore, this series is set to debut later this year. A press note regarding this new ID show was recently released.

The press release states that the show will focus on a new investigation in the lives of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The show will also feature exclusive footage that will answer many unsolved questions. The show will also try to answer the question: “Is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?”

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has become the talk of the town since its premiere in March. Although the show has received criticism from many people including Carole Baskin herself, its popularity only seems to be on the rise.

