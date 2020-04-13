'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Gets A Shoutout On SNL With A Rib-tickling Parody

Saturday Night Live recently debuted their SNL At Home edition. The SNL team took a major jab at Carole Baskin with a sketch. For those of you who are not aware of this, Carole Baskin became a household name after the launch of Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Carole Baskin's parody debuts on 'SNL' At Home Edition

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness became one of the most talked-about docu-series on Netflix. The docuseries reflected on the life of zoo owner Joe Exotic a.k.a. Joe Maldonado-Passage. Tiger King also focused majorly on Joe Exotic’s arch-enemy Carole Baskin.

Recently, Saturday Night Live debuted its new episode on the weekend amidst the lockdown. In this SNL At Home edition, the show’s star cast shot the show at their home and then the sketch was brought together.

One sketch on this Saturday Night Live home edition revolved, around the online education service Masterclass. This parody edition of the educational service featured sketches about actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Jojo Siwa, and animals’ rights activist Carole Baskin.

Chole Fineman played the role of Carole Baskin in the parody. Chloe sported a long blonde frizzy wig, a hot pink dress, and a leopard-print jacket. The SNL star left no stone unturned to play the character. During her Masterclass session, Carole Baskin taught her “students” how to ride a bike.

Chloe Fineman also sang a song for this parody that featured lyrics like, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens, come bike with me!” Furthermore, it had lyrics like, “where are all the kitties? Good thing I’m not covered in sardine oil”. This sardine oil lyric was a big reference to the claim that Carole Baskin murdered her second husband. Catch a glimpse of this Tiger King parody here.

