Nicholas Hoult Opts Out Of 'Mission: Impossible 7', Esai Morales Replaces Him

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 is one of the highly anticipated movies. The shooting of the film was underway in Italy but it had to be halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country and world. However, it is now learnt that Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult will be replaced by Esai Morales in the movie.

According to media reports, the Titans actor Esai Morales will replace Nicholas Hoult as the antagonist in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7. The reports added that Nicholas Hoult had to opt-out of the film because of his scheduling concerns. The production of Mission: Impossible 7 came to a halt in March because of the pandemic situation around the world. It remains to be seen when will the productions of Mission Impossible 7 begin.

The reports stated that this delay of the shoots have put Nicholas Hoult in conflict with a prior work commitment. The actor is now supposed to start the filming for Hulu’s second season of The Great. Such overlaps of work and schedule are going to be a big issue in the entertainment industry once the shoots and other production work resumes.

Nicholas Hoult is replaced by Esai Morales who is best known for his role as Bob Morales in La Bamba. He has also featured in NYPD Blue as Lt. Tony Rodriguez and Netflix’s original series Ozark as Camino del Rio. He was recently seen in series’ like DC’s Titans, NCIS: Los Angeles and also How To Get Away With Murder.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is all set to reprise his role as an almost indestructible secret agent, Ethan Hunt. He will reprise his role in the seventh and eighth instalment of the successful Mission Impossible franchise. The actor had recently desired to continue the production of Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. The makers haad recently announced that they have postponed the original release date of the film. Mission: Impossible 7 was expected to hit the screens in July 2021 but it will now release in November 2021. The film also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby in pivotal roles.

