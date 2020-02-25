Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot Halted Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Paramount Pictures has put a halt to the production of Mission: Impossible 7. This is due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy. Read on to know more about the fate of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 here:

Tom Cruise's film shooting halted in Italy due to Coronavirus outbreak

On Monday, Paramount Pictures reportedly stated that it was revealed that the Venetian government has put a haul to public gatherings to prevent further spreading of the Coronavirus in Italy. Thus, the shooting of the seventh installment to the Mission: Impossible franchise has been put on a pause for now. This is done for the safety of the crew and the cast of the film.

Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to be shoot for three weeks in Venice, according to the reports. But more than 200 people have been infected by the virus. These are the highest numbers ever seen outside of Asia. It has been stated that most of the cases are in the Lombardy region, and only three people have been tested positive in Venice.

Paramount Pictures has cancelled the Sonic premiere in China, ahead of the virus outbreak. Multiple films that were supposed to be screened in China have been cancelled now. It is a huge loss for these films as China is one of the largest markets for filmmakers. No Time To Die has also cancelled its premiere in Beijing and has also cancelled the promotional tour.

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible 7 is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It will feature Tom Cruise in the lead role of Ethan Hunt. Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby will also be seen in crucial roles. Fans of the franchise are highly anticipating the release of the film in the theatres.

