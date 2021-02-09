Mod Sun's New Tattoo Sparks Romance Rumours With 'Flames' Co-singer Avril Lavigne

Ever since the release of Flames, musicians Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne have hit the headlines for their romance rumours. In a recent report by People, rapper Mod Sun may have taken their relationship to the next level. During a recent appearance, the pop star was reportedly photographed leaving the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood last week.

Mod Sun's tattoo

Surprisingly, Mod was spotted a new piece of Body tattoo at the back of his neck. As reported by the Vanity Fair, Mod has tattooed Avril’s name in black and red anarchy that symbolises ‘A’. A source close to the pop star confirmed to Vanity Fair that the tattoo is pretty recent and ‘totally real’ as there’s no chance that the rapper can ever get a ‘temp tattoo’ inked on him.

However, the source refrained from commenting about the nature of the relationship that Mod shares with Avril. They only confirmed that the duo is definitely ‘enjoying each other’s company’. On the other hand, People has reported that both the musicians have been working in the studio together for nearly every day for over two months on an album which will be released in the second quarter of 2021.

Although Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne haven’t confirmed their relationship officially, the duo is often spotted gushing about each other in media bites and press conferences. In a statement released by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Mod Sun claimed that Avril Lavigne is one of his ‘favourite voices’ in music. According to the rapper, Avril’s voice is ‘strong and confident’ and yet ‘filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflexions’ that only her voice can do. Talking about their release Flames, he added that the song holds more weight as compared to what meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it, he explained.

On the other hand, Lavigne told People that she and Mod had an ‘immediate connection’ from the very first time they met each other in the studio. According to Avril, Mod is an ‘incredible artist’ and producer. Their collaboration on Flames was the ‘first of many’, that the duo has in store for the audience. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from Mod Sun about his new tattoo and his connect with Avril.

