Kim Se-jeong From 'The Uncanny Counter' Debuts On Social Media, Promises Exciting Content

Singer and actor Kim Se-jeong, on Monday, February 8 has made her debut on several social media platforms. The Uncanny Counter actor is extending her solo online presence on well-known social networking sites. Fans can keep themselves updated about her and watch her go live on applications like Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, and V Live. The announcement has left all her fans rejoiced.

Kim Se-jeong’s online debut

While sharing the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor shared an introductory video in which she can be seen smiling brightly. She greeted fans and welcomed them to her new account with an infectious smile. In the short clip, the actor assured fans in her native language that she will be posting ample exciting content which encourages viewers to follow and subscribe to her channel.

Sharing links of her accounts, Kim Se-jeong's said, "Fun news and fun stories about me will be posted a lot on my official channels,” adding, "so please follow, subscribe, and click ‘like’!" Check out the announcement made by the actor along with all the links of her official social media account:

Kim Se-jeong, also popularly known as Sejeong, is a South Korean singer and actor who first gained limelight back in the year 2012. She participated in the second season of the reality TV competition show K-Pop when she was just 16. Post this, Kim Se-jeong was signed under Jelly Entertainment and debuted as the member of the girl band I.O.I. Following her band’s separation, she is currently active as a solo artist.

Along with being a popular singer, the star has also featured in several series of which The Uncanny Counter was the recent one. The popular South Korean television series is based on the Daum webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi and it chronicles the life of So Mun, who is a crippled high school boy enlisted to be a part of Counters. Counters is a group of paranormal ghost hunters who fight against evil spirits who escape from the afterlife to prey on humans. The show concluded its first season back in January 2021. Now, fans are desperately waiting to know if another season is kept in store for them.

