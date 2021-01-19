Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Inspired Him For 'Downfalls High' Musical

American singer, Machine Gun Kelly took to his social media handle and shared the final version video of his latest musical. The rapper and singer also talked about how he got inspired for the musical and the theme. The musical video is doing the rounds on social media among the fans of the singer.

Machine Gun Kelly on Downfalls High Musical video

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his latest musical video in an interview with NME. The singer, in the interview, called the musical a “pop punk Grease” and explained how it happened. He explained that it was a running joke between him and his collaborator Mod Sun where they used to make excuses to leave situations.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Reportedly, they used to leave situations by saying that they need to go and watch Grease 2. Kelly had also told the media portal that it was his first time directing and that he shot it in just 4 days with Mod Sun. The singer recalled that shooting for the musical was almost like shooting 14 music videos at a stretch, but with a narrative that was outside of his personal life stories.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Kelly stated in the interview that the musical has him and Barker as mere narrators and the video focuses on other characters. The singer revealed that it was an interesting concept because he felt that it had never been done before, at least never for an album outside of Pink Floyd’s The Wall. The musical features Trippie Redd and Iann Dior as well, watch the video of the musical below.

Netizens react

Machine Gun Kelly's songs have always been received well by his fans. As soon as the video post went up on social media, fans of Downfalls High musical flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, many celebrities also "liked" the video and shared it on various other social media platforms. A number of people showered the musical with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how well the video was and how well it was directed.

Several fans could not get over how good the music was and appreciated Kelly for the musical. Many other netizens asked the singer to post some behind the scenes pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to him and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.