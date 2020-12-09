Who Is Mod Sun's Girlfriend Now? See Who He Has Dated In The Past

Mod Sun is an American rapper who also goes by name Derek Ryan Smith and hails from Bloomington Minnesota. The rapper has an eventful dating history and his fans have always been intrigued about who is he dating currently. Here is information about some of the girls he has dated in the past.

Who is Mod Sun's girlfriend?

At the moment, Mod Sun does not seem to be dating anyone as there is no information available on the same.

Mod Sun's dating history with Tana Monguae

Mod Sun has always been very open about his relationships and has never shied away from paparazzi. His relationship with Tana Mongeau was not hidden from anyone and the two had spent time together in quarantine during the pandemic. The two were often spotted at cafes, restaurants and Tana used to post pictures with him all the time.

However, recently netizens saw that the two have parted ways as Tana released a Youtube video talking about how she caught her best friend with “my man”. Apparently, Tana Mongeau was seeing someone after she parted ways with her best friend Bella Thorne. Though in the video, Tana has not revealed the identity of her ex-boyfriend, netizens are convinced that it is Mod Sun she is talking about in the video. Watch the video below.

Mod Sun's dating history with Bella Thorne

Before dating Tana, it is speculated that Mod Sun was dating Disney star Bella Thorne. The two dated for a year before splitting up in the year 2019. Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau used to be best friends.

So when news about Tana and Mod Sun started doing the rounds on social media, Bella reacted to it on Twitter. The actor took to her Social media handle and wrote that “she broke girl code. I’m over it”. To this, Tana too responded and wrote, “imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me..” Check out the tweets below.

Is Mod Sun and Demi Lovato dating?

In the past, there were rumours that Demi Lovato and Mod Sun are dating after she split up with her fiancé, Max Ehrich. However, the rumours were quickly rubbished by the singer in an interview she gave to E News! a while back. The portal had reported that she is not looking to date right now and is still healing, hence wants to keep herself surrounded by good company.

