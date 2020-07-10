'Modern Family' Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes Baby Boy With His Husband Justin

Hollywood actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson reportedly welcomed his first child with his husband Justin Mikita. The Modern Family actor welcomed a baby boy. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita have named their son Beckett Mercer. The actor had revealed in January 2020 on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he is expecting his first child with his husband Justin Mikita, 33, in July.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes his first child

It has been reported that a representative of the actor confirmed the news about the actor and his lawyer husband embracing fatherhood. As per reports by a magazine, the couple welcomed their ‘bundle of joy’ on July 7, 2020. The representative also reportedly added that the parents are overjoyed to be a family of three and are excited to embark on this journey.

In January, Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on The Late Late Show along with actor Charlie Hunnam and revealed that he was going to be a father soon. Jesse stated, “This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.” When James Corden asked the Modern Family actor if he knows the gender of the baby, Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked about the child being ‘human’. He also mentioned on the show that he is very excited. He joked about being 44 years old and mentioned that 'time was running out'. In the interview, Jesse Tyler Ferguson stated, “I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now, let's get this show going. I mean, Tick Tock.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson got engaged to his boyfriend of nearly two years in 2012. The couple was reportedly vacationing in Mexico when they got engaged. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Nikita tied the knot on July 20, 2013, in a ceremony in downtown New York City. Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently shared a post on his social media where he mentioned the speech read out by the officiant during their wedding.

A part of the speech read, “Dearly Beloved, We’re gathered here together in the sight of God, in Whom some few of us absolutely believe and in Whom a few of us absolutely don’t and in Whom most of us locate a deep, unresolvable unknowing; and gather together in the face of this congregation, in the sight of one another - and here we’re on somewhat firmer, less metaphysical terrain – to join these two wonderful men, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, in matrimony.” [sic] The couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in 2018 with a romantic photo clicked on a beach in Miami. Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently packed up the shooting his well-known television show Modern Family. After 11 successful seasons, the show went off-air earlier this year.

