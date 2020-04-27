'Modern Family' Actor Sofia Vergara Shares Photos Of Her Exotic Patio Picnic Amid Lockdown

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara seems to be having the time of her life while being homebound. The actor who recently wrapped up shooting for the series finale of the show Modern Family has been sharing the pictures of her time in quarantine on her social media. In the picture, Sofia Vergara can be seen having a patio picnic as well as an exotic Sunday brunch with her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello. Check out Sofia Vergara’s photos from her social media.

Sofia Vergara’s family

Sofia Vergara shared a series of pictures from her weekend on her social media account. Sofia Vergara’s photos feature her wearing a blue coloured bikini and having a small picnic. She is accompanied by her husband Joe Manganiello as well as their puppy Bubbles and Baguette Gonzalez. She shared the pictures with a simple caption that stated that she had a picnic on her patio.

Sofia Vergara also shared a few other pictures over the weekend. In the pictures, she was accompanied by her family members as well. Sofia Vergara’s family had a fun-filled Sunday with barbeque and an interesting spread of food. Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, as well as her niece Claudia Vergara, were a part of the barbeque lunch. In the pictures, Joe Manganiello can be seen firing up the grill and making the barbeque.

The popular television shows Modern Family has come to an end after 11 years. Sofia Vergara who plays the role of Gloria Pritchett wrote that she cannot believe that the show Modern Family was coming to an end. In an emotional post, she wrote, ‘My family on and off screen forever. What an amazing 11 years! So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans.’

