If 'Modern Family' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Actors Who Could Star In It

Modern Family is one of the most loved Hollywood television series. It is based on the lives of three "modern" families and how they deal with their familial equations while often ending up in hilarious situations. The show cast includes popular television actors like Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neil, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winters, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowens, Jesse Tyler Fergusson and others. With 11 seasons, the show finally aired its finale episode on April 8, 2020. The show was a rage not just in the USA, but also in India as well. For all the Indian fans of Modern Family, here's a cast list from Bollywood if the show was to be remade in India:

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett - Malaika Arora

Image credit: Sofía Vergara Instagram, Malaika Arora Instagram

Jay Pritchett - Rishi Kapoor

Image credit: Modern Family Instagram, Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Claire Dunphy - Kangana Ranaut

Image credit: Julie Bowen Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Phil Dunphy - Akshay Kumar

Image credit: Modern Family Instagram, Akshay Kumar Instagram

Mitchell Pritchett - Abhishek Bachchan

Image credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Cameron Tucker - Kunal Roy Kapoor

Image credit: Eric Stonestreet Instagram, Kunal Roy Kapoor Instagram

Luke Dunphy - Ishan Khattar

Image credit: Nolan Gould Instagram, Ishaan KhattarInstagram

Haley Dunphy - Alaya F

Image credit: Sarah Hyland Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Alex Dunphy - Alia Bhatt

Image credit: Ariel Winters Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

