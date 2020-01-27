'Modern Family' Actor Marsha Kramer Passes Away At The Age Of 74

Modern Family actor Marsha Kramer has passed away at the age of 74. The actor was one of the most loved characters among fans of the popular show. The show's director, Jeff Greenberg, took to social media to announce her demise to fans.

Modern Family actor Marsha Kramer passes away

Also Read | Master's Fierce Third Poster Roars With Rage; Ultimate Vijay Vs Vijay Battle Coming Soon!

He paid his condolences in a heartfelt message to the actor. The director was on good terms with Marsha and the two shared a good rapport with each other. The cause of death for the actor remains unknown. Marsha worked on 14 episodes of the show while essaying the role of Margaret, and she was also seen as Wendy in Duncan’s Peter Pan.

So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan. #RIP pic.twitter.com/H3vfdzPfiP — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Sofia Vergara Announces 'Modern Family's' Final Episode With Cast

The actor was also known for her work in theatre and was last seen in an episode of the Modern Family which aired on Wednesday. In the episode, her character is seen coming out of retirement to work very briefly for Jay’s daughter Alex Ariel Winter. The Chicago native was also part of several films like Jumper in 2008, Red Riding Hood in 2011, and The Great Gatsby in 2013.

Also Read | David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

Her work in theatre included the famous The Night of the Iguana. She also performed on Broadway as Wendy in the 1979 Peter Pan musical opposite Sandy Duncan. The actor also worked as a recurring artist for shows like Frasier; as well as roles on NCIS, Dr Ken, Eagleheart, Days of Our Lives, Out of Order, and Malcolm in the Middle.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'Modern Family' Adaptation Shelved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.