Master's Fierce Third Poster Roars With Rage; Ultimate Vijay Vs Vijay Battle Coming Soon!

Third Time's a charm? That may be the case for Director Lokesh Kanagaraj as makers unveiled the highly anticipated Master's third poster, unravelling the looks of Vijay Sethupathi, touted to be the antagonist for the film. After Maanagaram and Kaithi's rousing victory run at the Box Office, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took Kollywood by surprise when he announced that he signed a film with 'Thalapathi' Vijay and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi.

Keeping with the momentum of the day, Vijay fans and ardent lovers of cinema have another reason to rejoice after the makers of Master launched their Third look poster on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations across the country.

Read | Thalapathy Vijay's all-black look in 'Master' new poster will leave you intrigued

Third Time's a Charm for director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Even before the poster was officially launched by the actors through their handles, fans unsurprisingly trended #Masterthirdlook on Twitter. Released at 5 PM, the post was quickly retweeted over 52,000 times and "liked" over 112,000 times by netizens, making it go viral.

While it's not uncommon that Vijay's film posters and teasers take the internet by storm, what was unique about this one is that popular South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is also in it.

The poster shows both actors battered and bruised, and in a fit of unbeguiled rage. The tone, mostly in Black and White leaves little to the imagination about the action-packed thriller that this movie promises to deliver.

Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' and other upcoming films in 2020

Needless to say, expectations for the film are already sky-high after the first and second look were released periodically, teasing the audience of what is to come. The first and second look posters for the film launched on Dec 31 and Jan 16 for Pongal, quite literally breaking the internet with its fierce and captivating design. Take a look at the posters below:

First look poster

Second look poster

Master eyes April 14 release

Master, co-written along with Aadai and Meyadha Maan fame Rathna Kumar, directed by Lokesh, and produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, will star Vijay in the title role, while Vijay Sethupathi is set to storm the screens as the antagonist.

Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das are all expected to play pivotal roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichandran who has previously worked on Vijay's Kaththi will be composing the music for Master, while Sathyan Sooryan will be the principal cinematographer.

Nearing completion, the makers announced that they will wrap up shooting by end of February and have promised a blitzkrieg release for it on April 14, 2020, right in time to entertain fans for Tamil New Year.

Read | Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known facts about the 'Super Deluxe' actor

Read | Poster for Vijay's upcoming film 'Master' released, the designer reveals why it was blurred

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.