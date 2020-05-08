'Money Heist' Director's Indian Picks For El Professor & Denver Will Surely Surprise You

Netflix’s Spanish heist thriller series, Money Heist has become one of the biggest hit shows on the platform over the years. The show has also garnered a cult following back home. The series is directed by Alex Rodrigo and showcases the story of a bunch of people who rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Recently, the director of the show revealed his choice for the Indian version of the series. Read on:

Money Heist director reveals his choice for an Indian version of the show

Many fans have been expressing their desire for an Indian version of Money Heist and even went on to name who they would like to see in the show as well. However, director Alex Rodrigo already made up his list of actors who he would want to feature in the Indian version of Money Heist. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Alex Rodrigo was shown a screen with actors and he was asked to assign a character who he thought would be best suited.

The director conveyed how he thinks that South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay would be an apt choice for the role of Professor. However, Alex Rodrigo did not just stop there. He went on to list several other celebrities who he would like in the Indian version of Money Heist. He added that he would like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of Professor’s brother Berlin. He also said that Ajith Kumar would be apt in the shoes of Bogota.

Alex Rodrigo added how Ranveer Singh would be best suited in the role of Denver. He went on to mention that Suriya and Mahesh Babu would be perfect for the roles of Suarez and Tamayo respectively. With the interesting pick of actors, it will surely be a delight to watch these superstars come together for an Indian Money Heist.

Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo was also shown a clip where Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was playing the tune of Money Heist's song, Bella Ciao. He was all praises for Ayushmann for stepping into Professor's shoes complete with his glasses that the actor had donned in the video. Ayushmann Khurrana had expressed in the post how he would like to don the role of Professor from Money Heist.

