'Money Heist' Desi Memes Are Perfect Cure For Quarantine Blues

Money Heist by Netflix Originals is currently trending everywhere. From the characters to their dialogues, from Bella Ciao to even memes, the whole of social media seems to be flooded with Money Heist references. For all those who have had their fair share of Money Heist memes in English, here are some desi Money Heist memes that are sure to bring about a hearty laugh:

Desi Money Heist memes

Finally watched Money Heist S4

..nd now i can understand all the memes.😜#Moneyheistseason4 #MoneyHeistmemes pic.twitter.com/931HA0MKDM — Kundan Kr. (@kundannnnnn) April 7, 2020

In such trying times, a good advice is to put aside your regular content calendar and focus on educating/entertaining your followers



Just make sure whatever you do is sensible to sensibilities.



Creative Credits - @dagakrishna22#AgencyLife #MarketingMemes #MoneyHeistMemes pic.twitter.com/I2XwrOJuGD — Social Samosa (@Social_Samosa) April 7, 2020

