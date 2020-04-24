Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay To Make His Debut Soon? Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s scale of popularity in the South Indian film industry is immense. Hence, it is normal that there is a lot of buzz surrounding his son, Jason Sanjay’s debut as well. Reportedly, Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut with the Tamil remake of Uppena.

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay's Next With AR Murugadoss To Have Two Leading Ladies?

Jason Sanjay to debut with Tamil remake of Uppena?

If recent media reports are to be believed, then Jason Sanjay will be making his debut in the Tamil film industry soon. He will reportedly make his debut with the Tamil remake of the upcoming film, Uppena. The film is a romance story which is alleged inspired by the Nalgonda honour killing.

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay Worried About His Son Jason Sanjay Who Is Stuck In Canada Amid Pandemic

Vijay Sethupathi played the role of the antagonist in the original Uppena. He will reportedly reprise the same role and also, produce the Tamil remake. Interestingly, this also brings in another similarity. Vijay Sethupathi will play a villain to both father and son in Master and Uppena respectively.

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly discussed the idea with Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of the film, Master. The latter mentioned how he thinks that it will be an ideal film for his son, Jason Sanjay’s debut. However, Sanjay is currently not in the country.

ALSO READ | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Be Released Across Country In Five Languages

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is studying filmmaking in Canada at the moment. The Tamil remake of Uppena will reportedly go on floors by early next year. The remaining details about the casting and other details are yet to be finalised by the makers. However, an official announcement of the same will only be made once Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay comes back.

Buchi Babu Sana is making his directorial debut with Uppena. He will be directing the Tamil version starring Jason Sanjay as well. However, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Panja Vaisshnav Tej is making his debut with the original Telugu version. Uppena was expected to release on April 2, 2020, but has now been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | Vijay Sethupathi Movies That Are Rated Higher Than 8 On IMDb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.