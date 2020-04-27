'Money Heist' Cast: Know The Relationship Statuses Of The Actors In Real Life

Money Heist is a popular show on Netflix and the drama series recently came back with its latest season. The fans of the show cannot seem to get enough of the cast members. Many fans have been wondering and asking on social media platforms, who are the actors from the show dating in real life? So here is the answer.

'Money Heist' cast who are they dating in real life?

Alvaro Morte

Alvaro Morte portrayed the character of El Profesor on the show and was the mastermind leading the group. The actor is married to Blanca Clemente who is a stylist by profession. The couple is blessed with two kids Juliet and Leon.

Itziar Ituno

Itziar Ituno played the character of Raquel Murillo, who was an inspector-turned robber on the show. According to reports from media portals, the actor is currently not dating anyone and is one of those people who keep their personal and professional life separate. There are reports from media portals that the actor was previously married to Juan Fernandez who has portrayed the character of Colonel Prieto in Money Heist.

Miguel Herran

Miguel Herran has portrayed the character of Rio on the show and was the youngest member in the heist group. Media portals have reported that the young actor is single currently. There were also reports from various portals that the he has had only one relationship but that did not work out for him.

Ursula Corbero

Ursula Corbero played the role of Tokyo in the show. According to reports from various media portals, the actor is in a relationship with an Argentine actor, Chiro Darin since the year 2016. The couple posts many pictures together on their social media handles.

Jaime Lorente

Jaime Lorente played the roled of Denver on the show. According to reports from media portals, the actor is married to his long time girlfriend, Maria Pedraza. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018.

Alba Flores

Alba Flores who played Nairobi on the show is reportedly single in real life. The actor is however seen sharing picture with a man on her social media account but there are no confirmations regarding a relationship between them.

Pedro Alonso

Actor Pedro Alonso played the role of Berlin in the show. According to reports from various media portals, the actor was married to Tixie Jambass. But there are no new reports disclosing the relationship status of the actor as he keeps his personal life private.

