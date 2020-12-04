'Mortal Kombat' Goes Ahead With Planned Cinema Release; Read All Details Inside

The film Mortal Kombat was originally scheduled to release in theatres and OTT but will now release exclusively in cinema halls. Warner Bros Studios is expected to release a bunch of its films on HBO Max as well as in theatres at the same time. Movies like Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, and Mortal Kombat were expected to witness dual releases. According to Variety, Matrix 4 too will also have a similar dual release.

'Mortal Kombat' goes ahead with planned cinema release

The same news portal reported that the makers of Mortal Kombat will be following the traditional route for the film. The studio had plans to release the film dually on digital as well theatres. However, the makers have now changed their mind and will be following the traditional route for the film release. This would mean that the much-anticipated film will be further delayed for its theatrical release.

Earlier, the film had been scheduled to release on dual platforms on January 15, 2021. However, as per the new developments, the Mortal Kombat release date could likely be pushed further.

Wonder Woman 1984 too has been announced to have a release this Christmas and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. The film too will be released on dual mediums including cinema halls and OTT platforms. In a video shared by Gal Gadot earlier, the actor assured people that cinema halls are doing everything they can to maintain safety for their customers. However, Warner Bros has taken the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas as well on HBO Max at the same time.

The theatre sector has been one of the severally hit businesses in the pandemic. However, with a few movies taking initiative, the cinemas reopened and movies began screening. Despite that, the fear of the virus led people to limit their appearances in cinema halls, ultimately affecting the business of the film.

Despite a huge film like Tenet being released in theatres, the cinema halls did not do as well as they were expecting, as per the portal. Thus the makers have now chosen a dual-route for the release of their films. Warner Bros is currently looking over a huge roster of big films with the potential to have massive opening weeks. However, the pandemic conditions may pose as a threat due to which a dual release route could seem like a safer option.

