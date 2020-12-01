Hiroyuki Sanada Will Join Brad Pitt As New Cast Member For 'Bullet Train'

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada will be joining Brad Pitt and the rest of the cast of Bullet Train soon. The film is based on a Japanese novel titled Maria Beetle. The novel was penned by the bestselling author named Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada who represent Isaka and the IP are also affiliated with the film as executive producers of the project. As per the novel, a train in Tokyo was set out for battles between criminals. Thus the interesting concept of the novel will be brought to film soon enough with a huge star cast roped in, including Hiroyuki Sanada, according to Variety.

Hiroyuki Sanada will join Brad Pitt for 'Bullet Train'

The movie Bullet Train will be directed by David Leitch who is known to have worked on projects like Deadpool 2, Hobbs and Shaw, John Wick and several others. Kelly McCormick will be producing this project through 87North along with Antoin Fuqua under his banner of Fuqua films. Zak Olkewitz has written the script for the film and thus fans are eager to watch it as soon as possible. Currently, the Bullet Train features a huge star cast of actors including the likes of Michael Shannon, Mas Oka, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz.

Thus, the film has been creating a huge buzz among fans and with the entry of Hiroyuki Sanada, fans grow eager to watch the film. The premise and the storyline for the film have not been revealed by the makers just yet. The role of Hiroyuki Sanada in the film too has not been revealed yet by the makers.

On the work front, Hiroyuki Sanada was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead which appeared on Netflix exclusively. Besides that, Hiroyuki has also wrapped up his shooting schedule for the much-awaited Mortal Kombat fantasy film. The film has already created a huge buzz among the gaming community due to the immense popularity of the Mortal Kombat games. Other than the science-fiction gaming film, Hiroyuki Sanada will also appear in the Andrew Levitas directed film Minamata. He will be seen sharing screen space with Johnny Depp in this film.

