MK11 Patch Notes 1.25 Add new DLC Fighters; Free Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series X

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros have released a new major patch for its popular fighting game Mortal Kombat 11. According to the official MK11 patch notes, the update is an Ultimate upgrade which has been rolled out for all platforms. The MK11 1.25 patch notes come with a bunch of gameplay updates, add support for a bunch of new DLC fighters, and implement some necessary bug fixes. The MK11 update file will require more than 10 GB of space.

MK11 patch notes November 2020

General:

General bug fixes

Gameplay updates

Free upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S:

4K Dynamic Resolution

Enhanced Visuals

Significantly Improved Loading Times

Cross-Platform / Cross-Gen Compatibility

Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience

Kombat Pack 2 – Added support for the three new DLC fighters in the game including Mileena, Rambo, and Rain. There are other exciting add-on fighters such as the Terminator, Nightwolf, RoboCop, The Joker, Sindel, Shang Tsung, Shao Kahn, Spawn, Fujin, and others.

New features and game modes including a new story campaign, Stage Fatalities, Towers of Time, Friendships, Krypt, Tutorial, and a lot more.

People who purchase the Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and the existing game owners on PS4 and PS4 Pro will be eligible for a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the title.

Crossplay support will be added to allow gamers to battle against their friends on different platforms. However, this will be available only in select game modes.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to come out on November 17, 2020. The Ultimate pack will be available for $59.99 (SRP). Apart from PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One gaming consoles, the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

The digital version of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will be available for purchase on PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro starting November 17. The physical version of the game will be available in January in the Americas (except Brazil). For PC and Stadia platforms, there will only be a digital version which will be available worldwide starting November 17. As for Nintendo Switch owners, the game will be available in the Americas in a digital version.

Image credits: Mortal Kombat Games