Breaking Bad: Some Of The Most 'hated' Characters; From 'Skyler White' To 'Todd'

Breaking Bad evidently became one of the biggest shows on American television and eventually became a global phenomenon after its debut on Netflix. The five-season series consists of extended cast members which play some of the iconic characters. Though Breaking Bad gave fans strong characters like Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Hank Gus, Saul Goodman and Mike, it has also managed to create some characters down the line which fans absolutely despised. Here are some of the most hated character from the Breaking Bad canon.

Skyler White

Skyler White's character evidently started off as a support system for protagonist Walter White but became one of the most twisted characters as the series progressed. Skyler White, throughout the five-season run, constantly gets in the way of Walter's plans, before ultimately putting Walter's life on the line unknowingly. Her character was also deemed as annoying by many fans as she plotted to take revenge on Walter White's character.

Todd Alquist

Breaking Bad saw a number of antagonists throughout its run but Todd played by Jesse Plemons was reportedly hated unanimously by the fanbase. The hatred towards Todd's character was reinstated on to fans' minds as Jesse Plemons reprised the role of Todd in the recent El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The character was seen torturing beloved Jesse Pinkman's character while keeping him in captivity.

Walt Jr.

Walter White's son Walt Jr. was reportedly not hated for what he does throughout the runtime of the show, but only because his character did not contribute enough to any major storyline of Breaking Bad. The character was deemed one dimensional by many fans and some also felt that the character is exasperating. Rumours about Walt Jr. taking over the empire created by Walter White in a spin-off series were also reportedly put to rest by the makers of the show as they did not wish to explore the storyline any further than they did in the five seasons.

