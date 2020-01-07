Love Breaking Bad? Here Are A List Of Other Crime Shows You Should Watch Next

The Bryan Cranston-starrer Breaking Bad is one of the best crime stories which was loved by the audiences to an extent that a lot of people consider it a definitive crime story of our era. The show is one of the few shows which have a rating of more than 9/10 on IMDb which in itself talks depths about the show. Ever since Breaking Bad has come to an end, fans have been looking out for other shows to fill the gap left in their hearts. Hence, here are 5 crime dramas which you must check out if you loved Breaking Bad:

1) The Wire

It is a crime drama created and primarily written by author and former police reporter David Simon. The television series was broadcasted by HBO in the United States while the first episode of The Wire premiered on June 2, 2002, and ended on March 9, 2008. It comprised of 60 episodes over the course of five seasons which is set and produced in Baltimore, Maryland.

2) Boardwalk Empire

Yet another television series which broadcasted on HBO, Broadway Empire is a period crime drama created by Terence Winter. The series is primarily set in the Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the Prohibition era of the 1920s. It stars Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson in the lead roles and is inspired from Nelson Johnson's non-fictional book by the same name.

3) The Shield

The Shield is an American television series which stars Michael Chiklis in the lead role. The first episode of the show aired on March 12, 2002, on FX in the United States, while the show ended on November 25, 2002. The Shield comprises seven seasons and is known for its portrayal of corrupt police officers.

4) Sons of Anarchy

It is an American crime tragedy which is based on the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club that operates in Charming, a fictional town in California's Central Valley. The first episode of the show aired in 2008 while it ended in 2014.

