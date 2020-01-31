Top Shows Like 'Breaking Bad' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Due to various factors, the small screen television industry has flourished in the past decade. Viewers got to see series that went on to garner praises of fans and critics alike.

Several genres have been experimented on by the filmmakers and producers, and among those, the genre of crime drama has garnered more affection and viewership. Breaking Bad, Peaky Blinders, and Rick and Morty are among the most acclaimed shows. If you are a fan of Breaking Bad, here are TV shows that you need to follow up on.

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is a show one needs to jump to immediately after watching Breaking Bad, as it happens to be a spin-off of the Breaking Bad. Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Saul Goodman, from Breaking Bad, and the show revolves around the con artist turned Lawyer. The show is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad. It is a must-watch for the fans of Breaking Bad.

Metástasis

Metástasis is an American, Spanish-language show version of Breaking Bad. It has a few exceptions and few additions to the original show. The show features Diego Trujillo as Walter Blanco, the Metástasis equivalent to Walter White, and Roberto Urbina as José Miguel Rosas, the Jesse Pinkman of Metástasis. It went on to garner interest by the fans of Breaking Bad.

The Sopranos

The Sopranos is a crime drama television series created by David Chase. The show revolves around Tony Soprano, a mobster, and it portrays the difficulties that he faces as he tries to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a crime organisation. It is one of the most-viewed TV shows of the decade. It has a total of six seasons.

Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico is a spin-off of Narcos. The second season of the show is just around the corner. Originally, it was supposed to be the fourth season of Narcos but was later made into a different show. The show focuses on the illegal drug trade in Mexico, whereas the original show focused on the illegal drug trade in Colombia.

The Wire

The Wire is a crime drama show created and primarily written by the former police reporter David Simon. Set in Baltimore, the show revolves around a team of detectives who delve deep into the drug trade plaguing the city. Based on true events, the show is noted for its realistic tone and is widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

