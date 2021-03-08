Movies Like 'Coming To America 2' That Feature Eddie Murphy His Fans Shouldn't Miss

Coming to America is a sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America. The film is directed by Craig Brewer and stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. Coming to America 2 review and response are extremely positive. Here are some movies like Coming to America 2 which you shouldn't miss.

Movies like Coming to America 2

Harlem Nights

Harlem Nights is a 1989 crime comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor. The film also stars Michael Lerner, Danny Aiello, Redd Foxx, Della Reese, and Murphy's brother Charlie in his first film. The plot of the film revolves around Vernest "Quick" Brown and Sugar Ray who run a nightclub in the late-1930s. They have to deal with several gangsters and police officials.

Boomerang

Boomerang is a 1992 romantic comedy film directed by Reginald Hudlin. The plot of the movie revolves around Marcus Graham who is a womanizer and is looking for the perfect woman. He meets his boss and realises that she is the female version of himself. The film stars Jacqueline Broyer and Eddie Murphy in the lead roles. the film also stars Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, Eartha Kitt and Chris Rock. Boomerang is among Eddie Murphy's movies which were highly appreciated.

The Nutty Professor

Hollywood comedy movies of Eddie Murphy also include The Nutty Professor. The Nutty Professor is a slapstick science-fiction dark comedy film and is based on a unique story. The film stars Eddie along with Jada Pinkett, James Coburn, Larry Miller, Dave Chappelle and John Ales. The film revolves around university professor, Sherman Klump who is obese and decides to impress a girl. Eddie has played 7 roles in the film.

Dreamgirls

Eddie Murphy's movies also include Dreamgirls which is a musical comedy film. The film stars Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy and is directed by Bill Condon. The film focuses on the history of the rise of R&B music in the early 1960s and 1970s.

48 Hrs.

48 Hrs. is a buddy cop action comedy film directed by Walter Hill. The film stars Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy portraying a cop and a convict. The team-up to catch two cop-killers, Albert Ganz and Billy Bear.

Shrek

Shrek is an animated comedy film based on a fairy tale book by William Steig. The film is directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson making their directorial debut. The movie stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow as they have lent their voices for various characters. Eddie lent his voice for Shrek's Donkey.

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eddie Murphy: Raw is a standup comedy film released in 1987. The film features the 90 minutes show filmed at the Felt Forum in the Madison Square Garden complex in New York City. The film is one of the highest-grossing films of the time. Eddie has depicted some scenes from his life in the film.

Trading Places

Hollywood comedy movies of Eddie also include Trading Places. The film is directed by John Landis and written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod. The movie stars Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Denholm Elliott, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film revolves around an upper-class commodities broker and a poor street hustler.

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop is a buddy cop action comedy film written by Daniel Petrie Jr. and directed by Martin Brest. The film stars Eddie Murphy along with Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Ronny Cox, Lisa Eilbacher, Steven Berkoff and Jonathan Banks. The film around Axel Foley who is a street smart cop who comes to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend.

Coming To America

Coming to America is a romantic comedy film directed by John Landis. The latest film is based on this film. The film stars Eddie in the lead role along with Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos. The film revolves around Prince Akeem Joffer who travels to the US to find the ideal woman for him to marry.

