'Coming To America 2' Cast Has Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall & Few New Members; Know Details

Coming 2 America is an upcoming comedy film. Directed by Craig Brewer, it is a sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America. The second instalment has many old cast members reprising their roles along with several new faces joining the franchise.

Coming to America 2 cast

Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem Joffer

The cast of Coming to America 2 has Eddie Murphy returning as the prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer. In the first movie, he travels to Queen, New York, after getting tired of his royal lifestyle and lack of alone time. In his disguise, Joffer finds that Americans can be judgmental and dismissive of working-class people. Murphy also plays a soul singer, Randy Watson.

Arsenio Hall as Semmi

Coming to America 2 cast has Arsenio Hall reprising his character, Semmi. He is best friend and aide of Prince Akeem Joffer. Following the original film, Semmi will again travel to America with his best buddy. Hall will also be seen as a reverend of the church, Reverend Brown.

Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell

Prince Akeem Joffer falls in love with Lisa McDowell in Coming to America, and the two eventually marry. Shari Headley will now be seen as Akeem’s wife in the sequel, making her the princess of Zamanda. It is not revealed whether she would go to America or stay in her kingdom looking over it in the absence of her husband.

Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle

Jermaine Fowler will be making his debut in the franchise as Lavella. He is Prince Akeem Joffer’s son. The actor is known for essaying Salvador in Sorry to Bother and Russell in Crashing.

KiKi Layne as Meeka

Prince Akeem Joffer’s first daughter is Meeka. It will be portrayed by KiKi Layne as she joins the film series. The actor earned recognition with her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and Native Son. She recently played Nile in Netflix film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

Wesley Snipes as General Izzi

Imani was the girl who Prince Akeem Joffer was supposed to marry, but it does not. Now Wesley Snipes will be debuting in the film series as Imani’s brother, General Izzi. The actor is well-known for portraying Marvel Comics character Eric Books in the Blade trilogy.

James Earl Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, John Amos, Louie Anderson and Garcella Beauvals are said to return in their previous roles in Coming 2 America. Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Rick Ross, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, Luenell, Rotimi and Michael Blackson are said to play new Coming to America 2 characters. Details are yet to be revealed about them.

What is Coming to America 2 going to be about?

Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again.

Coming 2 America is based on characters by Eddie Murphy, David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein. The screenplay is by Sheffield, Blaustein and Kenya, from a story by Murphy. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2021. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film in theatres in a few countries.

