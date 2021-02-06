Movies Like 'Finding Ohana': 'Pee-wee’s Big Holiday', 'Mirai' And More; Read Details

Directed by Jude Weng, Finding Ohana is a family adventure film that premiered on Netflix on January 29, 2021. Written by Christina Strain, the film features Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro and Kelly Hu in the essential roles. The film marks the feature directorial debut for Jude. With an approval rating of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the family-adventure drama received a positive response from the critics as well as the viewers. Metacritic too calculated the average score of 69 out of 100.

Finding Ohana plot revolves around two Brooklyn siblings who take a trip to Oahu. The siblings gradually discover their Hawaiian heritage and a long-hidden treasure. If you loved Finding Ohana, then you would love to watch these films too. Have a look at films like Finding Ohana.

Movies like Finding Ohana

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Directed by Rachel Talalay, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is a family horror film that is available on Netflix. Written by Joe Ballarini, the film stars Tom Felton, Indya Moore, Tamara Smart and Oona Laurence. The plot of the film is based on Joe’s trilogy book with the same title. The plot revolves around a babysitter who is on a mission to find the child in her care who is kidnapped by a Boogeyman on the night of Halloween.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Premiered in November 2020 on Netflix, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical fantasy film which is written and directed by David E Talbert. It features Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Philip, Ricky Martin and Madalen Mills. The plot revolves around a joyful toymaker who finds hope when his granddaughter appears on his doorstep.

Mirai

Mirai is a Japanese animated adventure-fantasy drama that is available on Netflix. Written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the film features the voices of Moka Kamishiraishi, Haru Kuroki, Gen Hoshino, Kumiko Aso, Mitsuo Yoshihara in the essential roles. The award-winning animated drama has garnered massive appreciation from the critics and its viewers. The 98-minute drama revolves around a young boy who feels forgotten by his family when his little sister arrives. The boy runs away from home and stumbles upon a magical garden which allows him to time-travel. He further encounters various series of adventures with his baby sister.

Next Gen

A 2018 computer-animated sci-fi action drama, Next Gen is directed by Kevin R Adams and Joe Ksander. The film is based on the online Chinese comic 7723 written by Wang Nima. It features the voices of John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Pena, David Cross and Constance Wu.

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday

Directed by John Lee, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday is an adventure-comedy drama that is available on Netflix. It stars Reubens and Joe Manganiello. The adventure-comedy received a positive response from the critics as well as the viewers.

