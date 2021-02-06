'Anupamaa' 4 Feb Written Update: Samar-Paritosh Indulge In Fight, Kinjal Supports Former

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Vanraj shocks the entire family by calling Anupamaa mentally unstable, the latter breaks down as the entire family starts fighting. Samar and Paritosh indulge in an ugly fight and start taking sides. Whereas, Hasmukh and Leela are tensed about the family's situation. Here's Anupamaa 4 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 5 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 4 episode, Paritosh informs Samar to stay within his limits and asks him to not forget the fact that Vanraj is their father. The latter also requests the former to once think from his mother's side. After they start fighting, Kinjal tells Toshu that Samar was absolutely right and someone in the house has to stand strong in support of her mother-in-law. Toshu is left speechless after he sees his wife taking Samar's side in the house.

Anupamaa, at first, overhears the duo fighting. After this, she overhears Hasmukh and Leela argue. The duo wonders why there's so much mess happening in the house. While the former takes Anupamaa's side, Leela fumes in anger and blames her daughter-in-law for the ruckus. She tells Anupamaa that she is the reason why the house is breaking down.

Samar, on the other hand, visits Kavya's place and asks Vanraj for answers. He tells his father that he cannot use these cheap tactics to get a divorce. When Kavya interrupts them, Samar urges her to not talk in between. Samar also stops his father from hitting him and tells him that he's ashamed of being his son. Kavya plots a new plan and instigates Samar to do something wrong in the house. After several attempts, he breaks down the furniture.

She then asks him to hit her and after Samar breaks down the chair, she calls the police and tells them that Samar has tried to hit her. Soon, the officers arrest him and put a charge of domestic violence on him. Anupamaa falls on the ground after learning that her son is in the custody. However, she decides to fight for it all alone. She informs Kavya that she has made the biggest mistake of involving her kids in their personal matter.

