'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 5 Written Update: Sai Misunderstands Virat

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starts with Omkar showering love on Sonali to celebrate Valentine's Day while Karishma admires them from a distance. Later, Mohit leaves for the job interview after Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar mock him for being irresponsible. Scroll down for the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 5 episode.

Aniket teases Sai

On the other hand, in college, Aniket asks Sai to join the activities to celebrate Valentine's Day, but in vain. Sai refused to join him and starts lecturing Aniket and his group about love. Amid this, Aniket and Milind notice Virat and his team walking in the college. Meanwhile, Sai assumes Virat has come again to the college to keep an eye on her. Agitated Sai rushes to confront him.

Sai embarrasses her self

Without giving a second thought, Sai enters the Dean's office and starts questioning Virat. The Dean interrupts and later, Sai and Virat reveal that they are husband and wife. Virat explains that he has come to teach a lesson to a student, who is harassing a girl in the college. Virat catches the guy and asks him to jump from the college building as he had said that if the girl denies coming on a date with him, he will commit suicide.

Virat gives advice about love

Ranjit learns a lesson and apologises to the Dean and the girl. Everyone starts clapping for Virat, including the Dean and Aniket. Later, Virat advises the college student to respect girls' decisions. On that, the Dean and other college students praise Virat.

Aniket offers a moment to Sai and Virat

As the episode progresses further, Virat pulls Sai's leg for misunderstanding his visit. As he is about to leave, Aniket comes to meet him. He offers a bouquet of roses to Virat and requests him to give it to Sai.

Virat denies but eventually, Aniket convinces him. After that, Virat moves towards his jeep and Sai calls him from behind. Sai firmly requests him to get a red rose for Pakhi as the latter might be expecting from him. Hearing this, Virat leaves without replying to her.

