Movies Like Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Vin Diesel's Bloodshot made it to theatres in March 2020 and was later released on-demand just after two weeks, following the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie received mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office, and Vin Diesel has recently hinted a sequel to the movie. Take a look at a list of the movie similar to Bloodshot that you can watch:

Movies like Bloodshot to add to your watchlist

Hotel Artemis

Hotel Artemis was a 2018 tech-noir film written and directed by Drew Pearce, and it was also his feature film directorial debut. The movie's star cast includes Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Dave Bautista, and Zachary Quinto. The plot revolves around Jean Thomas, a nurse who has a secret hospital for criminals in Los Angeles.

RoboCop

This is a 1987 American cyberpunk superhero film, with Paul Verhoeven at its helm and written by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner. The cast of the movie includes Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O'Herlihy, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, and Ronny Cox. The movie focuses on how officer Alex Murphy is murdered by a gang of criminals and is then revived by the megacorporation Omni Consumer Products.

Equilibrium

Equilibrium was a 2002 American sci-fi film that was written and directed by Kurt Winner and starred Christian Bale, Emily Watson, and Taye Diggs. The movie follows a plot wherein the citizens aren’t allowed to have expressions and feelings and suppress them using injections. The plot unfolds as Bale’s character John Preston misses a dose and experiences his feelings.

Upgrade

This is a 2018 cyberpunk action film that was written as well as directed by Leigh Whannell. The movie stars Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson, and revolves around a technophobe who has to heavily depend on technology after a mugging incident leaves him paralyzed. The movie is bankrolled by Jason Blum under the Blumhouse Productions banner. It was released in theatres on June 1, 2018, after a premiere at South By Southwest and received positively by the critics who appreciated the film's dark humour and action sequences.

