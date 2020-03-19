Sony All Set To Release Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’ On Digital Platforms On March 24

With the recent Coronavirus outbreak, many countries across the world have shut down public spaces like theatres until the situation gets better. This has resulted in the film industry suffering as several movies released in this period have seen poor business. The latest one to bear the brunt of this is the Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot.

Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot to be available digitally?

Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot hit theatres a few days ago. However, the film saw a very poor run due to the closing of various theatres. The makers of the film, Sony Entertainment, has hence taken it upon themselves to take the film to a larger audience. In an attempt to do so, the film will now be made available for digital streaming from March 24, 2020.

In an interview, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said that in order to tackle such a special circumstance, Bloodshot will now be made available to the audience to see at home. He also said that this is also because, at many places, Bloodshot is not available to the audience on any medium. He also added that he is affirmative that the movie business will once again jump back once the situation gets better.

Many trade analysts have added that the film industry has not seen such a drop in the business in almost 20 years. In the last weekend, Bloodshot saw a mere collection of $9.2 million. The film was second in place to Pixar’s Onward that was released a few days ago.

Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel in the lead role is based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. With this recent development, the makers of Bloodshot have a second chance at making the film turn into a superhit. Since many people are self-quarantining by isolating themselves at home, there is a very high chance that this might work out for the makers.

