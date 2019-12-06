Movies To Watch This Christmas Season For A Romantic And Merry Vibe

The most wonderful time of the year has just come around the corner. The festivities of Christmas have just begun and one can always indulge in some leisure time for themselves. A good romantic movie could be one way to unwind and relax and enjoy the holiday spirit. Here are some movies you can watch this Christmas.

Best ensemble romantic movies to watch during Christmas

Love Actually

One of the popular holiday classic romantic movies is the film Love Actually. The film features eight couples and their struggle to deal with their relationships. The Christmas backdrop in the movies adds to the merriment of their lives and provides them with something to be hopeful about. The film stars some of the finest actors and is directed by Richard Curtis.

Serendipity

The film was released in 2001 and to this day has an impact on its viewers. The story revolves around a Ney York guy and a British citizen who develop feelings for each other. However, their romance is short lives and their love story is up to fate. If they are to be together destiny must reunite them.

Just Friends

One of the most popular romantic comedies by Ryan Reynolds is the 2005 classic film Just Friends. The film revolves around a guy who has been ridiculed for being overweight in high school. Chris returns back as a handsome man who is now a record producer. He has his goal set to woo his high school love once again.

When Harry Met Sally

The 1989 classic film is one of the most popular films for romantic film enthusiasts. The film was a beautiful story between two graduates who meet and fall in love in unusual circumstances. They are faced with the feeling they have for each other when they are reunited after five years. The movie has also gone on to get a Bollywood adaptation featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

