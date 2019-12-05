Yesteryear Actress Nadira's Movies To Watch On Her Birth Anniversary

Nadira was an Indian actor who dared to perform vamp or negative roles in Indian cinema. She started her career with the film Aan but became more popular with films like Shri 420, Pakeezha, Dil Apna Prit Parayee, Hanste Zakhm, etc. The look in her eyes could spell magic in the viewer's mind. However, she always managed to maintain a balance in her versatility. She eventually appeared in more than 60 films in a career spanning nearly 50 years. Today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of yesteryear actor, we have listed some of her must-watch movies.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Couples Who Took Their Love From Reel Life To Real Life

Aan (1952)

The film has Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, Prem Nath and Nadira in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed into French as Mangala Fille des Indes. An English version of the film was titled as Savage Princess and a shortened 88-minute Japanese version were also made in 1954. Reportedly, was the first Indian film to have a worldwide release in many countries.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan In Consideration For Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Bollywood Project?

Shree 420

Shree 420 was released on September 6, 1955, which is directed by Raj Kapoor and featured Raj Kapoor, Nadira, Nargis and Randhir Kapoor as lead characters. The famous song from the film, "Mera Joota Hai Japani" sung by Mukesh, became popular and a patriotic symbol of India soon after its release. According to IMDb reports, the film was remade as Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen in the year 1992.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Bollywood Movies That Explore Student-teacher Relationship

Pakeezah

This 1972 released film featured Ashok Kumar and Meena Kumari in the lead roles. Pakeezah's music is cited as one of the finest classical albums in the history of Hindi cinema. The film was written and directed by Meena Kumari’s once-husband, Kamal Amrohi. Its is one of those films which has the nazaaqat, the tehzeeb, everything from the ghazals to the shararas, that the average audience would expect from Muslim society.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu Open Up About Sexism In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.