'Mulan' To 'Extraction': Here's Taking A Look At The Making Of Major Action Movie Scenes

The live-action adaptation of 1998’s animated Disney film titled Mulan premiered on Disney+ on September 4, 2020, and has been receiving a massive response from the audience. The action sequences in the film performed by Yifei Liu as Mulan have been lauded by not only critics but the audience as well.

However, it is not the first time that some action sequences have left netizens spellbound. There have been several action-packed films and film franchises that left everyone amused as to how the makers managed to film them. Thus, here’s taking a look at what goes behind the scenes to film those major movie scenes:

1) Mulan 2020

Walt Disney Pictures' Mulan 2020 is a live-action adaptation of 1998's animated film by the same title. The plot of the Niki Caro directorial is based on 'The Ballad of Mulan'. The film stars Yifei Liu in the titular role as Mulan and boasts of an ensemble cast and martial artists including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee and Gong Li to name a few. Take a look at the BTS of Mulan 2020 below:

2) Extraction action scenes

The Netflix Original Extraction is an action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of a former SASR operator, Tyler Rake. The Sam Hargrave directorial focuses on the life of Rake who embarks on a journey to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord's in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hemsworth's action sequences in the film are one of the highlights of Extraction. Thus, take a look at how the makers filmed them:

3) Fast & Furious car chase

The Fast & Furious film franchise has emerged to become one of the most iconic action-film franchises ever made. The plot of all the installations of the Gary Scott Thompson films focuses on spies, heists and illegal street racing. Check out the BTS of Fast & Furious 6's car chase in London scene below:

4) Birds of Prey's roller skates fight

2020's Birds of Prey is a superhero film which marks the follow-up of 2016's superhit film Suicide Squad. The story of Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan and it follows the life of Harley Quinn as she shakes hands with Dinah Lance, Helena Bertinelli, and Renee Montoya to protect Cassandra Cain from Roman Sionis. The film's roller skates fight scenes performed by Margot Robbie became one of its major highlights. Thus, take a look at how they shot those difficult action scenes:

