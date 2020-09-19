'Mulan' 2020 To Have Earned Whopping $260 Million On Disney? Read Details

Disney’s recently released action-drama flick Mulan was initially supposed to hit the cinema houses in the month of March. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was ultimately cancelled in the United States after being highly delayed. While Mulan was theatrically released in China, Disney also premiered the movie on September 4 on Disney+ for a premium fee in countries where the film couldn’t launch its service. Now, Critical Hit Entertainment claims that the film has earned a whopping $260 million since its debut on the OTT platform.

Mulan US collection

As per the outlet, Disney’s latest live-action adaption has earned the platform a lot of profit. According to the outlets’ figures, the number of subscribers that have purchased Mulan via its $30 premium service is significant. The report further claims that the exact number of Disney+ subscribers worldwide has surpassed the 60 million mark and the US makes up the biggest singular slice of the estimation.

Just going by the mentioned numbers, the outlet claims that the movie has collected over $260 million ever since it has begun streaming on the platform. These numbers only reportedly indicate Mulan’s earing in the US, the number excluded the countries where the movie had a traditional theatrical release.

How is Mulan working in theatres?

Mulan released in the Chinese theatres last weekend, but the opening of the movie did not go as expected. It apparently seems that the native audience were unhappy with altercations in facts and history that were showcased in the film. According to Maoyan, the film recorded an opening of $23 million and as of September 15, it only collected $41 million.

About Mulan

Directed by Niki Caro, the live-action film Mulan has been adapted from the 1998 classic animated series of the same name. Bankrolled under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, the movie stars Yifei Liu in the lead role. Besides her, the film features Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee and Gong Li in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the Chinese folklore ‘The Ballad of Mulan’, and essays the story of a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father’s life.

